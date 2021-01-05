Thanks to a second half in which they saw they were outscored by the amount of points they produced, the Cameron men suffered their second loss in three days to No. 25 ranked Dallas Baptist on Monday, 99-62.
Like their previous meeting on Saturday, the Aggies hung around with the high-scoring Patriots in the first half. Cameron came out of the gate strong, taking a 10-6 lead on an Andrew Nguyen three early in the first half. However, a 13-0 run by DBU erased that lead and put the home team in an 11-point deficit 10 minutes into the game. A 3-pointer by MJ Warrior cut DBU’s lead to 33-32 with 5:11 left in the first half. However, the Patriots outscored the hosts 10-2 in the remainder of the first half. And things only got worse in the second half, as the road team came out firing and quickly built a lead that Andrew Brown’s squad could not overcome.
All 15 available CU student-athletes saw time in Monday’s contest at Aggie Gym. Warrior led the way offensively, with the freshman scoring 11 points, nine of those coming on three-balls. Sophomore forwards Connor Slater and Kevin Farmer also played tough minutes for CU, with Slater scoring 10 points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds while Farmer had a career-best 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and five boards.
Cameron shot just 32 percent from the field in the loss, going 7-of-25 from three and 15-of-20 from the charity stripe. They also turned the ball over 25 times, resulting in 31 points for the Patriots. All that factored in to DBU leading for almost 33 minutes of the 40 minute contest.
All of Warrior’s 11 points and Slater’s 10 came in the first 20 minutes of action. CU shot right at 40 percent from the floor, knocking down six treys and going 8-10 from the charity stripe. The only difference on the opposite side of the court came in the turnover column as CU had 14 at the break compared to DBU’s four giveaways.
The second half started with a barrage of three-point shots made by the Patriots, as they extended their lead to 30 (74-44) less than halfway through the period. DBU shot almost 56 percent from the field in the second half as they outscored the Aggies 56-28 in the final 20 minutes.
Chandler Jacobs led the road team with 22 points while going 8-of-8 from the foul line and adding six steals on the defensive end, while freshman Ricky Lujan added 21 points with five made shots from long range.
Cameron (0-6, 0-2 in Lone Star Conference North Division) will have another shot at their first win of the season on Thursday, Jan. 7 as they visit Oklahoma Christian for the first half of a home-and-home series this week.
Meanwhile, the Cameron women had their game against Texas Woman’s postponed, and will play at UT Permian Basin today at noon in front of no spectators in Odessa.