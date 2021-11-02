Some people paint. Some people write, and other sing songs. MacArthur defensive linemen Jaxon Jones spreads his artistic abilities through his car, a 2005 Mustang GT.
“I like expressing myself and standing out. I go to car meets, cruise with friends and stuff like that,” he said. “When I was younger, I was able to name out any car I saw. It just started from there.”
At first, Jones had a Chevrolet Cobalt SS. But problems with the motor left Jones looking for a new car. While on Facebook marketplace, Jones saw the Mustang a Local Ford dealership. Upon arriving, Jones was there to just look. The very next day, Jones bought the Mustang.
“It was way out of budget because I did not think I would get anything for the Cobalt,” Jones said. “They ended up giving up a lot more for the Cobalt than I thought they would, and I already had what I needed so I just bought it.”
Jones has been to a little bit of everywhere. Born in Italy, Jones and his family would move to Missouri. Before long, Jones would move back out of the country to Belgium before coming back to the United States but in Alabama. Jones would make one more tour outside of the United States to Japan before his junior year at MacArthur high school.
“Sophomore year was about 15 weeks long before the pandemic hit. I literally moved here a few days after my high school’s football championship in Japan,” Jones said.