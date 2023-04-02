Most any bull riding fan is well aware of the name Sage Kimzey and most of the time that the Oklahoma cowboy makes a qualified rider at any competition he’s probably going to get a nice check.
Saturday night during the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls before a huge crowd at the Great Plain Coliseum, Kimsey rode Red Eye from the Frontier Rodeo Company and when the score came up on the scoreboard it read 87.5 and for a brief moment most everyone thought that might be enough to pocket a big chunk of the total purse of more than $35,000.
But the next rider out of the chutes, Tristan Parker made an even better ride aboard Bad John from the Frontier herd and his 89.5 wound up being enough to push Kimzey down a notch and giving him the biggest check of the two-night event.
Tehn Kimzy was pushed even lower when Creek Young rode Davil’s Dance form an 88.5. That then sent Canyon Jolly down a couple more spots was James Ferguson who posted an 85 Friday and Laramie Mosely wound up fifth with an 84.
The Saturday On-Point Junior Bull Riding was just as tough as the big boys as there were just two qualified rides, the best being a 67 by Chance Turner from Comanche who walked away with the top prize.
The event drew a huge crowd including Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA.
“It’s all about people, getting out and meeting people and finding out how we can improve the PRCA,” he said. “Our memberships are up, our payouts are up and event numbers are up. I also think the thing that we have going for us is the patriotic message the PRCA has.
“We stand for the flag, we pray and we honor our flag. The is what our supporters want and we want to give that to them.”