Stran Smith stays aboard Survivor to surge into the lead after the first night of the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls at the Great Plains Coliseum. Smith scored an 81.5 to set the pace but he will have to wait to see if he can stay in that position with 50 more top riders coming to Lawton today.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Most any bull riding fan is well aware of the name Sage Kimzey and most of the time that the Oklahoma cowboy makes a qualified rider at any competition he’s probably going to get a nice check.

Saturday night during the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls before a huge crowd at the Great Plain Coliseum, Kimsey rode Red Eye from the Frontier Rodeo Company and when the score came up on the scoreboard it read 87.5 and for a brief moment most everyone thought that might be enough to pocket a big chunk of the total purse of more than $35,000.

