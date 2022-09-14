Whenever you hear a football player talking about switching from soccer to football, most often the role they take on in football is often that of a kicker.
That sure isn’t the case with Elgin’s Toby Parker who made the move to football where he’s become a talented cornerback, one who doesn’t mind mixing it up with bigger players.
“I have always enjoyed the contact part of football,” the 5-9, 150-pound senior said before Monday’s practice. “We knew entering the game with Cache that we had to be prepared for their jet sweeps because they love to try and get outside with that play. We knew our job was to just go attack the jet sweeps by making a good read and being in position to break it up and make the tackle.”
Parker was right where he needed to be on two of those jet sweeps, making the tackle both times for a loss of yardage. He also came up with an interception to stop another Cache drive.
“We didn’t think about getting a shutout (Elgin won 27-0) but we played well defensively and we just stepped up and made some big plays,” Parker said. “We wanted to have a swagger on defense but we want to stay humble and not start thinking we are good. We have to keep playing hard and get better each week.”
Parker has a good idea of why this Elgin team is 2-0 to start the season.
“I believe that one reason we are playing well is that our scout team is always trying to give us a good look at what we will be facing in our next game,” he said. “The harder those guys push us in practice the better we are going to perform in games.”
While most football players are lifting at practice and even at home, Parker gets his workouts the old-fashioned way.
“Our family has a cow/calf operation and part of my routine involves handling feed sacks, hay and other things we have to lift all in a day’s work.” he said. “I also get a good workout riding bulls. I go over to the Rafter D (Dees Rodeo Company) and get on bulls every now and then. I’m not thinking about being a rodeo cowboy but I just enjoy giving it a go.”
As one might expect. Parker is taking advantage of the nationally-recognized Elgin FFA program.
“We have three good agriculture teachers and that is my favorite class,” Parker said. “We win all types of state and national awards in FFA.
However, don’t expect Parker to have your routine meal.
“For a guy who loves raising livestock and being in FFA, my choice of food is not what you might think,” he said. “Of course I love a good steak but if I had my choice I’d order sushi, a rainbow roll.”
Parker hopes to enter Oklahoma State Technical School in Okmulgee where he wants to learn about automotive repair so he can finish some project vehicles.
“I think being able to fix your own vehicles would be a good thing to learn, but at some point I want to transfer to OSU’s main campus and major in farm/ranch management,” he said.
For now Parker is eager to keep practicing football and preparing for the Weatherford game.
“I think we all want to play hard because these coaches are great to be around and we want to help build something special here,” Parker said. “Coach (Chalmer) Wyatt was a great hire because he put together a good staff and they have patience and will work with you to be a better player. The main thing we need to do now is just take one game at a time and keep getting better.”
At some point Parker wants to design his own brand and get it registered.
“I just think that would be fun to design a brand and then start using it,” he said. “I haven’t really starting thinking about how I’d want it to look but when I have some time I’m going to start drawing different brands and compare them.”