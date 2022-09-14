Toby Parker

Elgin cornerback Toby Parker works in the weight room to get ready for the Owls’ next game against Weatherford. That game will be the final non-district game for the Owls before they open district action Sept. 23 against El Reno.

 Staff

Whenever you hear a football player talking about switching from soccer to football, most often the role they take on in football is often that of a kicker.

That sure isn’t the case with Elgin’s Toby Parker who made the move to football where he’s become a talented cornerback, one who doesn’t mind mixing it up with bigger players.

