Austin Bartek was bored.
It was the summer of 2020, COVID-19 had already closed schools and forced people to have limited contact between one another. At 12 years old, Austin would have rather been hanging out with friends or getting himself ready for the upcoming middle school football season he hoped still was going to happen. But as some workout facilities began to open back up, Austin watched as his stepfather, Brian Knight, went to Southwest Barbell on Southwest B in the mornings and just asked him one morning if he could join him.
“I didn’t really have much to do, so I just decided to go with him to the gym,” Bartek said. “Originally, I did it because I wanted to get better at football, but it turned into something else.”
That “something else” turned into competitive powerlifting. Austin enjoyed doing it, so it wasn’t something Brian had to coax him into. But one day, it became evident to Brian that this could be something beyond just a way to stay fit for football.
“He was always a denser child, and once he started lifting, he did really well,” Brian said. “But we had another kid who was in his grade come and lift with us, and when he did, I was like, ‘There’s a drastic difference in the two, where they lift’. Like, it wasn’t close. That’s when we started looking up records.”
Curious as to just how good Austin was and could be, Brian looked up what the records were for kids his age and weight class. There were no Oklahoma records listed at the time, but Austin had already surpassed the Texas state records. That inspired the family to look at competing at the Oklahoma State Championships in October.
But by then, Austin wasn’t alone. Brian’s younger son Cal began to show interest in the same way Austin had before, wanting something beyond just a shut-in life.
“I noticed Austin and dad would leave in the early morning,” Cal, now 10, said. “And I always so bored just sitting in the house doing nothing. So I decided to ask, ‘Hey, can I come with you guys?’”.
Initially, there were family members (including Cal’s mom) who were skeptical about a boy his age and size lifting weights on a regular basis and the impact it could have on his body longterm, with worries including possible growth-stunting. But Brian did research and contacted experts to make sure everyone knew the risks involved.
“We contacted a guy who’s a previous Massachusetts strongman, he actually writes (Cal’s) workouts for him, and talked to people in the weightlifting community and they said it’s actually been debunked, your genetics are going to make you as tall as you’re going to be, weightlifting doesn’t have any part of it.”
The boys went to the state championships and just so happened to set state records for their age groups at each of the three powerlifting events (bench press, deadlift and squat). In February, the family went to the Red River Showdown in Wichita Falls. There, Austin set two national records for his weight class in the bench press.
Last weekend, the boys went to the Oklahoma State Championships again, and not only did Austin break all of his previous state records, he broke three American records (deadlift, bench and total), making him the strongest 13-year-old to ever compete at the 83-kilogram weight class. If not for a misstep on the squat that negated his lift, Austin would have broken that record as well.
He’s also seen it pay off in the very fields he intended to benefit in the first place: football. After a summer of lifting weights and taking on a very nutritious diet, Austin prepared for 7th-grade football. But the coaches at Eisenhower Middle School had other plans once they saw him on the field.
“They started calling him ‘Captain America’ because he had gotten so fast and so strong,” Brian said. “He actually started at defensive end on the 8th-grade team as a 7th-grader.”
Meanwhile, Cal holds 12 state records for his weight class and age. But the real test is coming up in just over a week’s time. The family will head down to Florida for the USA Powerlifting National Championships on Monday, June 14, where both Austin and Cal have excellent chances at breaking national records.
But beyond the accolades, the medals and the records, all three agreed that it was important for it to still be fun. While some parents have to coax their children into certain sports or activities, Brian said it’s been exciting to see how involved both have gotten, especially with Austin.
“I never have to push him. Usually, I have to pull him back,” Brian said. “He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever seen.”