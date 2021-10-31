It was a noticeably high-scoring week for a change, with cousins Brant and Kellan Hill sitting at the top of the series and game charts with scores from different leagues.
Kellan was the one with the highest series, posting a 792 in the TNT League a week ago last Thursday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
With games of 279 and 268 going into game three, Kellan knew that 800 series opportunities were in the making.
Unfortunately it only takes one bad break to ruin a good set and Kellan had two, so a 245 closer left him with a 792.
Kellan’s dad Mark also made a showing in the TNT with 736 on games of 221, 257 and 258.
Reporting from the Early Birds scene where Brant Hill put together the high game of the week, Secretary Gary Sammons contributed the following recap.
“Brant Hill came back to the old stomping grounds to sub tonight and found the groove for 12 great shots in game number two. Unfortunately, the ten pin was having no part of it on ball number 12 as he had to settle for a super 299 game.”
Brant sandwiched this game between a 235 and a 182 to tally out at 716, which ironically was the low series on this particular night.
Leading in the Early Birds with a 757 for series was Mark Paslay, who threw down games of 279, 222 and 256.
Joseph Langley was next in line with a 727 that went 225, 248 and 254, followed by Patrick Caton, who rolled 258, 192 and 269 for a 719.
Other League Highlights
Dwight Blair had a good week coming in with the second highest series recorded of 773, bowled in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on games of 237, 289 and 247.
An added note, Blair had the front ten strikes in game two of this set and another one in game three of the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers.
Top billing in the Suburban league goes to Ray Johnson for a 750 series that started off looking not so good.
After a 195 opener, Johnson rolled 289 and 266 to make up the series and give us yet another game with 10 out of 12 possible strikes.
Demetrius Wilcox put up a 737 that went 234, 246 and 257, and Jim Bomboy rounded out the night’s top three with a 710 on games of 236, 211 and 263.
Bob Carter led on the senior league front with a 748 from the Goodtimes League, where he had games of 267, 257 and 224.
Richard Jacoby was in the mix in the same league, scoring 279, 224 and 206 for a 709, and Paul Zerbe rolled his first 700 of the year with a 702 on games of 236, 202 and 264.
In other senior league news, Lance Burroughs led in the Entertainers with a 737 series that had increasing games of 226, 242 and 269 and Dale Perry put in games of 259, 268 and 205 for a 732.
Tim Lundquist was the only Goodyear bowler to bust the 700 barrier, bowling 220, 245 and 255 for a 720.
Rounding out the high rollers of the week was Ted Williams who shot 207, 268 and 228 for a 703 in the Guys and Dolls League.
The Guys and Dolls added several new bowlers to its roster with this season including Danny Carson, who made the honor roll for the first time with a career-high (league) game of 237.
Youth Highlights
Ali Biscaino posted a career high series of 596 to dominate youth league play in the Oaks Trees league at Twin Oaks last Monday evening.
Ali had games of 209, 184 and 203 to make up the series.
The league saw some other accomplishments to include all three games over 100 for Frank Douglas and a 465 series on games of 136, 249 and 180 for Brayden Kaplan.
No-Tap News
David Fishbeck rolled the week’s high no-tap series of 819, which included an NT300 out of the gate, while bowling in the Tuesday No-Tappers.
Kenny Ratke, who finished off his day with the NT perfecto, was a close second with an 810 for series.
Scoring was a little lower in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap but with handicap, Damon Foster managed an 861 to take the first place prize.
Second place went to Tom Jiron for a 795 and Ronnie King, with the only NT300 of the event, finished third with 794.
Marianne Hartley took first place for the ladies with 745, followed by Margit Augustine’s 730 series.
Ronnie King won the high-scratch series pot with 731, followed by Randy Travis with 637.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Damon Foster/Charles Norman, 604
(Gm 1, 2nd) Marianne Hartley/David Sherwood, 540
(Gm 2, 1st) James Williams/Ronnie King, 541
(Gm 2, 2nd) Peggy Towne/Randy Travis, 534
(Gm 3, 1st) James Williams/Ronnie King, 562
(Gm 3, 2nd) Kirk Shaffer/Sam Bowman, 550
Strike pot winners were Ronnie King, Kirk Shaffer and Randy Travis.
Special ticket shots that include the “21 Jackpot”, “Match Play”, “Pill Draw”, “Snake Bite” and of course, “The Waldo”, continued to grow with no winners in this week’s attempts by Michael Sneed, Cleo Travis, Tom Jiron, Don Ginter Jr. and Sam Bowman.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.
Tournament Season Approaching
Entries for the 17th annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association Open Championship Tournament is available at all area bowling centers.
The event will be held at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Nov. 6-7 and 13-14, featuring Team, Doubles, Singles and All Events.
Entry fee is $20 per person per event with $5 optional for all events scratch/handicap.