STILLWATER – Keiton Page has been elevated into the role of assistant coach for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, head coach Mike Boynton announced today.
“Keiton Page is the epitome of Loyal and True,” Boynton said. His commitment to the Cowboy Basketball program is second to none.”
Page has served in a variety of roles within the program under coaches Travis Ford, Brad Underwood and Boynton. Most recently, he was the director of player development, where he analyzed game and practice film, developed advanced metrics that aid in coaching, assisted in alumni events and was extensively involved in the Mike Boynton basketball camps.
“I’m thankful to work for Coach Boynton and my alma mater in this new role,” Page said. “I look forward to pushing Cowboy Basketball in the right direction with this coaching staff and reaching the goals we have set out to accomplish as a program.”
Page played a large role in OSU’s recruiting efforts, as well as video scouting, game preparations and individual skill development. He also served as a mentor to young players on the OSU roster.
“He is a relentless worker, has a great knowledge of the game and will help our players and staff continue on our mission of bringing consistent success to Stillwater,” Boynton said. “I’m thankful to him and his family and we are lucky he has stuck around. We’re looking forward to him making a major impact in this new role.”