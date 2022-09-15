There was a time when Elgin didn’t even field a football team, however, now the Owls have climbed to Class 5A and the attendance at the school just keep pushing higher.
When my old buddy Wes Barrow was superintendent and even more recently when Tom Crimmins held that same post, Elgin had one of the largest bus routes in the entire state.
The difference now, however, is that there are more and more homes being built along those extended bus routes.
This week the Owls will host Weatherford in one of the most interesting games that pits two old rivals from District 4A-1.
While that is a big game for area fans, there is a great deal of interest in Friday’s battle between Lawton High at Eisenhower at Cameron Stadium.
We opted to not pick these city matchups just to keep things toned down as much as possible but we will share a few thoughts on that clash.
Eisenhower has been playing good defense but the Wolverines have a talented group of skill players and the LHS offensive line was able to open some good holes for running back Nate Jones in the win over MacArthur last week. Ike coach Javon Harris is going to try and keep LHS receiver Tyrone Amacker from hitting big plays but saying that is your goal and executing such are two different matters entirely.
The LHS defense will have to control Ike quarterback Ziaire Walton who will run out of Wildcat set as well as the traditional outside zone schemes and if LHS doesn’t tackle well he can score in a hurry.
Both teams have struggled with their punting at times but there is no doubt that LHS has the edge with kicker Joseph Kim who has been booming kickoffs into the end zone on a regular basis, allowing just one short runback last week. He’s put 17 of 18 kickoffs into the end zone and teams with good return specialists can get a bit frustrated when that happens.
We expect a huge crowd for this one and that atmosphere is what brings out fans for this game regardless of their records.
Just so you know what is up this week when you start looking for your scores, MacArthur, Cache, Altus, Frederick, and Walters have byes this week. Don’t be surprised, though, if you see coaches from these schools out scouting.
OK, so now to the picks and remember home teams are in capital letters:
ELGIN 32, Weatherford 7: Owls’ defense is doing its part to keep this modest unbeaten streak going.
Anadarko 27, CHICKASHA 13: Warriors have been able to score points but the defense needs to start showing it can slow down opponents.
RINGLING 42, Apache 14: Phil Koons isn’t going to run up the score on his son Tanner and his Warriors.
Piedmont 21, DUNCAN 14: Demons are expected to hold quarterback Chris Kouts out this week to give him another week to heal from that high ankle sprain he suffered against Lawton High.
MARLOW 42, Perkins-Tryon 13: Outlaws are playing well and sure don’t look like they are missing a beat. Perkins is ranked just a couple spots below Marlow but the long drive will leave the visitors sluggish and that’s not a good thing when playing the Outlaws.
COMANCHE 27, Plainview 20: This should be an interesting battle but the Indians have been able to score against good competition and we see that continuing again Friday.
HINTON 42, Carnegie 12: Young Wildcats gaining experience but right now the Comets are just better across the board.
EMPIRE 27, Healdton 26: Empire just better on offense and playing at home adds the final straw.
WAURIKA 41, Grandfield 15: Grandfield had a big game offensively last week but Waurika is playing at home and it has a much better defense.
Mt. VIEW-GOTEBO 38, Hollis 36: Hollis was picked as one of the better teams entering the season while the Tigers lost a large group of talented seniors. Both have something to prove tonight.
Tipton 41, CYRIL 28: Two programs with great tradition and plenty of good athletes. Tipton has just a bit more speed and that is going to be the difference in this interesting matchup.
CENTRAL HIGH 27, Ryan 26: When all else fails, go with the home team.
Snyder 31, BURNS FLAT 16: Not sure what will happen in this one but Cyclones are due a good offensive breakout in this one.
Last week: 10-2, Pct. 83.3%. Season: 29-4, 87.8%.