ELGIN—Elgin has put 148 points on the board in 4-0 start and while it’s easy to praise the talented offensive unit, what is making the Owls a complete team is a hard-hitting defense and solid special teams.

Last night another huge home crowd turned out for the Owls' first test as a Class 5A program and before all the fans had found their seats Elgin owned a 14-0 lead and it only got worse from there as it rolled to a 47-8 victory, giving up the only points to the visitors in the final seconds of the game.