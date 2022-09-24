ELGIN—Elgin has put 148 points on the board in 4-0 start and while it’s easy to praise the talented offensive unit, what is making the Owls a complete team is a hard-hitting defense and solid special teams.
Last night another huge home crowd turned out for the Owls' first test as a Class 5A program and before all the fans had found their seats Elgin owned a 14-0 lead and it only got worse from there as it rolled to a 47-8 victory, giving up the only points to the visitors in the final seconds of the game.
The special teams set up the first score with a good punt return to the ER 8-yard-line where Matthew Lund covered that distance in two plays to score the first TD against 5A competition just 3:13 into the game.
Then Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt showed faith in his troops, calling for an onside kick which the Owls recovered at the ER 38. This time the Owls needed three plays to score with quarterback Tres Lorah hitting Michael Adesola who made a great catch in the end zone just 38 seconds after the first score.
“We just wanted to come out and jump on them fast,” Coach Wyatt said of the onside kick. “We’re going to be aggressive.”
That was exactly how to describe the Owls’ defense that stopped the Indians time after time. El Reno didn’t complete a pass and the Indians rushed for just 92 yards, much of that coming after the Elgin coaches started playing backups who continued to throttle the visitors until the final seconds.
“Our defense has had a definite change in its mentality,” Wyatt said. “These kids believe in our schemes and they get after you. Offensively I thought we executed well. We know there are tougher games ahead and we wanted to get as many reps as we could so we had them out there in the second half. We have some guys going two ways and we are trying to develop some more depth to try and avoid having to do that.”
The Owls will remain home next week to face Ardmore, which wound up losing to Noble in a wild 60-56 contest at Noble.
Elgin wound up scoring on six of its first eight possessions then left it to the defense to finish up.
Special teams got into the act late as Brody Morrison fielded an ER punt at the Elgin 32 and took it 68 yards to paydirt with 1:04 left in the third quarter to put the final points on the board for the Owls.
Lorah, the Owls' sophomore quarterback, wound up connecting on 10-of-16 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns. Adesola caught his second TD pass from 19 yards out as Lorah deftly floated the ball over the cornerback at 4:25 of the second quarter.
Another quick defensive stop gave the Owls the ball at the 2:30 mark and this time Lorah found Colyn Donnelly for a 9-yard scoring toss just 1:25 before the end of the first half.
The other first half score came on a 7-yard run by powerful freshman Ritson Meyer with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.
Matthew Lund led the Owls with 81 yards on 13 carries including his one TD. He also set up the Donnelly TD when he ran a wheel route for a 46-yard gain.
“That really worked and Tres put it right in there,” the junior running back said. “I wanted to score but we still got it I there.”
Lund said the Owls will just continue to do what they’ve been doing now that district games have arrived.
“We are still taking them one at a time,” he said. “We aren’t going to look past anyone.”