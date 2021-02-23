ELGIN — It is often said that any victory is a good victory, and the saying was especially true on Monday night for the Elgin Owls.
Neither team scored more than 40 points, but both the Elgin girls and boys beat Lone Grove to lay claim to district championships, moving them into more favorable positions for the regional round in Anadarko.
The Elgin girls, after taking loss after loss in the difficult Western Conference, finally faced a team more on their playing field, and came out victorious, 30-26, behind clutch performances from their seniors. Meanwhile the Elgin boys got another standout performance from Jayden Parker in a 40-31 win over the Longhorns.
Any win was certainly a blessing for the Elgin girls, owners of just one victory on the season. But the Lady Owls jumped out to a 5-0 early lead before the Longhorns bounced back to take a 13-9 lead into halftime.
Danielle Linthicum led the way for the Lady Owls with 13 points, scoring half of what the visiting Longhorns accounted for. Linthicum also went 7 of 9 from the line. Both facts were to become theme for the night.
“Defense and free throws won us this game tonight, flat-out. There was no other reason than that, and we talked about that in the locker room after,” Elgin head coach Krystal Williams said.
The Lady Owls had opportunities to score all game, but turnovers and missed shots from close range foiled their scoring changes. That changed early in the 4th quarter when Hallye Bolan hit a 3-pointer — her only field goal of the game and the team’s only long ball all night — to put the Owls up by five.
Bolan may have only scored once from the field but the senior’s presence was important from the word go, especially in the second half, when she scored all 7 of her points, going 4-for-4 from the line.
Perhaps the biggest turning point was when senior point guard Delaney York, whom Williams described as the “quiet leader”, and whom hadn’t scored all game, scored a basket while getting fouled, much to the delight of her teammates.
Things got briefly tense when Lone Grove’s Erycka Imhof hit a 3-pointer to cut the Elgin lead to three with under 30 seconds left. But York sunk a free throw to make it a four-point game and effectively put the contest out of the Longhorns’ reach.
Meanwhile, the Elgin boys were victors as Parker had 21 points and Ja’dyn Johnson added 12.
Both teams will face the winners of Anadarko and Pauls Valley in the regionals to be held Thursday at Anadarko.
Other local games
Elsewhere, the Cache boys gritted out a 42-39 win over the Byng Pirates, while the Cache girls were no match for Byng’s Kennedy Large in a 56-33 loss.
In Class 2A, Apache got 30 points from Kristian Komardley as the Warriors beat Cordell at home on Monday night. The Warriors will face the winner of Amber-Pocasset and Dibble, who play tonight. Elsewhere in Class 2A, the Frederick girls edged Hobart on the Bearcats’ home floor, 58-56. Meanwhile, the Bomber boys couldn’t quite pull off the same result, falling to the Bearcats in a high-scoring affair, 98-88.
In Class A, the Sterling girls’ season ended at the hands of Empire.
In Class B, the Indiahoma boys moved on by beating Cement in Class B elimination game, 47-45, behind 17 points from junior Dyllan Plaster. The Warriors will face Big Pasture, who staved off elimination by beating Springer.
Tonight, the girls teams from Empire and Carnegie fight for survival while the Geronimo girls and Fort Cobb-Broxton boys have the chance to bring home regional titles and go directly to area championship games.