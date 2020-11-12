ELGIN — Back on Sept. 11, the Elgin Owls hosted Blanchard in just the second game of the young season.
But if the Owl’s 48-14 season-opening loss to Anadarko wasn’t humbling enough, the Lions — a team whom Elgin beat by 15 just a year prior — pounded the Owls, 55-13, delivering a message regarding just how far away Elgin was from competing with quality programs.
And unfortunately for coach Chalmer Wyatt and Elgin, that message was repeated throughout the season, as the young Owls trudged through an 0-7 season.
But due to COVID-19, the OSSAA ruled all teams were eligible to make the postseason, putting the Owls in the playoffs. And they happened to draw the same Blanchard team they faced back in Week 2. However, this game will be played on the road against a Lions team now ranked No. 5 and coming off of a district title-clinching win over previously unbeaten Tuttle, 7-0.
And while the Owls were beaten soundly by the Lions back then, Wyatt still believes there there is some hope to be found in that game film.
“That’s one of the great things about this situation is we can make adjustments,” Wyatt said. “One thing that’s helped us out is we have a lot of new guys who were playing different positions or who were getting used to certain positions back in Week 2. We’ve got some personnel shifts that we think will help us.
“Ultimately, we’ll have to make plays position-by-position. We like our calls, we just have to learn from our mistakes.”
While stopping the opponents on offense has been a major issue for the Owls (allowing 49 points per game), putting up points consistently has also proven to be difficult. Only once this year did Elgin score more than 19 points in a game, a 49-33 loss to Bethany. But with playmakers like do-it-all senior Tyson Sheffield, quarterback Ricardo Smith and freshman running back Matt Lund, Elgin has players who can move the ball down the field, as seen in the Bethany game, in which Elgin put up 19 points in the final five minutes of the game.
But perhaps the “problem” most identified as the one plaguing Elgin this year would be lack of experience. The Owls feature more freshmen and sophomores than most teams, and Coach Wyatt said that this game can help serve both as motivation and great experience for his younger players.
“Once (the OSSAA) made the rule, the first thing I told them was ‘There’s nothing bigger than playoff football’. The experience we’re going to gain, win-or-lose, is tremendous for what we’re trying to do,” Wyatt said. “It’s going to be great for our young guys to get that so that when we get back there, it’s nothing new.”
And as if being in the playoffs were not motivation enough, there is the small matter of who could potentially await Elgin should the Owls pull the upset: local rival Cache, whom Elgin did not get to play this year due to COVID-19 quarantines.