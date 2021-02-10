COMMERCE, Texas — Behind the stellar play of Whitney Outon and its defense, Cameron was able to knock off the No. 7 ranked Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, 66-61, on Tuesday afternoon in Commerce, Texas.
The Lions, who came into this contest with a 10-1 record and riding a six-game winning streak that started with their 89-71 win over the Aggies on Jan. 14, were able to fluster CU with their full-court press the last time these two teams matched up.
Emma Andrews and her Aggies were more prepared for the full-court pressure in the second tilt, beating the press for an easy basket on more than one occasion, including on a game-sealing layup by Outon. The Oklahoma City, Okla. native was the game’s leading scorer, going for 17 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.
The Aggies as a group got in the passing lanes well, creating 12 team steals and forcing 22 Lion turnovers in total.
LaKya Leslie came up big off the Aggie bench to pour in 12 points and haul in nine rebounds. Katie King was another bench contributor for the Black and Gold hitting two massive threes to help the CU pull off the upset. King finished with eight points.
The win for the Black and Gold stopped a six-game losing skid against the Lions and gave the Aggies their fourth straight win, improving their record to 7-5 overall and 2-2 against LSC North Division opponents.
Cameron will look to continue their hot streak in a pair of matchups with non-divisional foe St. Mary’s on Friday and Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.