MARLOW — It is true what they say: keep your friends close and enemies closer.
Nothing embodied this more than the second-round matchup Friday night between the Chandler Lions and the Marlow Outlaws in the third all-time meeting between the schools.
Implications seem to never change between the Lions and the Outlaws, bringing an interesting and intense dynamic. Only one year removed from being eliminated by the same team on the same field, the Lions were looking to avenge their loss to the Outlaws.
The Outlaws would continue their playoff dominance, beating the Lions 38-7.
Chandler’s game plan was to keep the Outlaw offense off the field. The Lions would consume nine minutes of the first quarter behind the legs of quarterback Kaden Jones and running back Casemen Hill.
The strong running attack of the Lions would strike first, getting the one-yard touchdown run by Jones. With the Jarin Greenfield converted point-after kick, Chandler would take a 7-0 lead.
That lead would not hold long at all as the Outlaw offense would waste no time to respond. In just three plays, quarterback Jace Gilbert would find Will Bergner for an athletic and elusive 40-yard touchdown pass and catch.
Gilbert would switch his shoes and convert the point-after kick to tie the game at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Marlow continued to press the issue against the Lions, despite the opening scoring drive by Chandler. The Outlaws would answer the call with another score, but this time it would be Avrey Payne for the nine-yard touchdown catch from Gilbert. Jace would convert his second point-after kick, giving the Outlaws the 14-7 lead.
Playmakers from the Outlaws continued to pop out left and right as Gilbert would convert a crucial third down with a 19-yard quarterback scramble. On the very next play, Gilbert would find Kyle Wilson for a 37-yard catch to set up a goal line situation for the Outlaws.
Gilbert would put the final touches on the drive, getting the five-yard touchdown. Switching to his kicking position, Gilbert would convert his third point-after kick to give the Outlaws a 21-7 lead in the middle stages of the second quarter.
Bad would go to worse for the Lions, as Chandler would go for their fourth straight three-and-out situation. Giving the ball back to the red-hot Marlow offense, Gilbert and company looked to take command of the game before halftime.
After getting the ball down in the Chandler 20-yard line, Gilbert would convert his seventh field goal of the year from 20-yards out. As the first half ended, Marlow would hold a 24-7 lead over the Lions.
Perhaps it was bone-chilling temperatures and strong wind, but offense was hard to come by in the third quarter for both schools. After both teams traded three-and-outs, Marlow would catch a big break after a fourth down illegal substitution penalty by the Lions to extend the drive.
Gilbert would take full advantage, giving the Outlaws full grasp of the contest with a 53-yard touchdown run. Once again, Gilbert would convert his point after kick to give Marlow a 31-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Payne would end the game with Gilbert’s third passing touchdown from ten yards out, propelling the Outlaws to beat the Lions in convincing fashion, 38-7. After beating their first two playoff opponents by a combined score of 101-27, the Outlaws looked primed to take the state title down to southwest Oklahoma.
After another convincing playoff win, Marlow head football coach, Matt Weber, had to give credit the players for setting high expectations, and excuting on those goals on the field and in the field house.
“Our kids set really lofty goals since we got beat out last year,” he said. “They put their money where their mouth is. We lift four days a week during the season. People don’t understand how hard we attack the weight room.”
Now into the quarterfinals, Weber understands how good each team is and Cascia Hall is no different. While there is a tough task ahead for the Outlaws, there will be plenty to be thankful practicing on Thanksgiving week.
“When you get to this late in the season, everybody you play is going to be good. Those guys have won several state championships,” Weber said. “I am really looking forward to practicing on Thanksgiving Day. That’s been one of our goals, and we get to do it.”
With Cascia Hall’s win over Victory Christian, the Outlaws will hit the road for the first time during the playoffs. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the Outlaws will travel to south Tulsa to take on the Commandos at 7 p.m. to continue their quest for a gold ball.