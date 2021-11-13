MARLOW — Following a regular season of impressive performance after impressive performance, Marlow somehow outdid itself once again in its playoff opener.
The Outlaws struck quickly, efficiently and often in Friday's first-round game in the Class 2A playoffs against visiting Purcell, and put the game away essentially by halftime, cruising to a 63-20 win at Outlaw Stadium.
After scoring less than three minutes into the game, the Outlaws kept things going, scoring on a screen pass that receiver Will Bergner took to the house. Julian Marroquin would add a rumbling touchdown run as well, and the No. 2 team in the state built a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The special teams had been phenomenal for the Outlaws all season, and that trend continued Friday. In addition to the kicking and punting of Jace Gilbert, there was a fumble on a Purcell punt attempt that gave Marlow excellent field position, while Bergner returned a punt for a touchdown. It represented the fourth special teams touchdown scored by the Outlaws on the season.
The offensive onslaught resumed in the second quarter, putting up another 28-point output. The Outlaws had three one-play touchdown drives in the first half, with the final one coming on a 60-yard bomb from Gilbert to Bergner to put Marlow up 56-0. The Outlaws were so dominant, that Gilbert was replaced by younger brother Cade with five minutes still left in the first half. Perhaps the most remarkable stat was the fact the Outlaws put up 56 points on just 20 offensive plays.
Defensively, Marlow hurried and harassed Purcell quarterback Creed Smith and running back Payson Purcell throughout the night. By halftime, the total yardage was 264 to 18 in favor of the Outlaws.
With such a big lead so early, head coach Matt Weber got to play plenty of younger players. The much bigger defensive front for Marlow continued to get after Purcell in the second half, as Jayson Manning, Kaden Lucas and Joseus Flores continued where starters Cody Huber and Gus Wilson had left off in the first half. Kenton Jones and Jase Hunt provided plenty of hits on the intermediate routes from their linebacker positions. On offense, Talon Sullivent, Brian Zhang and Logan Woods proved the backfield will be in good hands for years to come.
The first big positive play for the Dragons came about halfway through the 3rd quarter when Broderick Smith stripped Sullivent and came away with the ball. The Dragons went on score their first touchdown to make it 56-7. Purcell would score two more touchdowns, but it was all academic by that point.
The Outlaws will prepare for Chandler, who was in a close game with Perry before scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half. The Outlaws beat the Lions in the same round of the playoffs a year ago, but only by 3 in a close contest. Weber knows it will be a challenge that his team can't overlook.
"We know they're an outstanding football team and we can't take them lightly because they've shown they're capable of playing with us," Weber said.