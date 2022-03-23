The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will be in Lawton in a week-and-a-half for the series’ only Oklahoma visit of 2022.
The World of Outlaws Series makes its return to Lawton Speedway on Friday, April 1, with tickets available on both the World of Outlaws and Lawton Speedway websites. General admission is $35 for adults and $10 for children.
Leading the charge into the week is current championship leader David Gravel aboard the Big Game Motorsports #2. The Watertown, CT, native is enjoying the spoils of controlling the points for the first time in his career thanks to a stellar start to 2022 with one win and six top-fives through the opening eight races. The 29-year-old star will be going for his first win at Lawton.
Carson Macedo, who has already recorded two wins this year with Jason Johnson Racing, enters as the defending winner at the Oklahoma oval. It will be a home-state visit for Rookie of the Year contender Noah Gass, an 18-year-old from Mounds.
This upcoming Saturday, the speedway will host the Oil Capital Sprint Car Racing Series, featuring OCRS sprint cars, USRA limited mods, mini-stocks and USRA factory stocks. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+), military and kids between 12-15 and $2 for kids 5-11. Pit tickets are $35. Pit gates and grandstands open at 5 p.m., races start at 7:30 p.m.
For more questions, call the Lawton Speedway at 580-355-6417.