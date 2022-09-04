Finally! Hunting season is here!
And nothing says it’s time to begin hunting season like a good dove shoot. When the birds and the lead are flying there’s nothing quite like it.
Dove season started Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 31, then opens again Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 29.
Although dove hunting is one of the simplest forms of recreation available to wingshooters, getting started can seem complicated for beginners. It shouldn’t be.
Besides your hunting license and Migratory Bird Permit, all you really need to enjoy this great sport is a shotgun, some shotgun shells and a place to hunt.
Here are some tips and techniques guaranteed to make your dove hunting trip more successful.
Concealment — Doves use keen eyes from high vantage points to spot hunters. To help even the playing field, hunters must be proper concealed. Wear camo clothing matching your surroundings.
Try to blend into features of the landscape — patches of standing grain missed during harvest, tree-line edges, etc. Consider fashioning a blind from grain stalks, sunflowers, brush or other local materials. Camo tape or finish on your shotgun helps hide gun movements. Camo grease paint or a mask hides the shine on your face.
Guns and Loads — When selecting a dove-hunting shotgun, you can go as plain or fancy as your budget allows. A good all-around choice is a 20-or 12-gauge autoloader with screw-in choke tubes.
Pumps, double-barrels and over-and-unders work fine, but because doves are fast and difficult to hit, many hunters prefer autoloaders, which allow three quick shots before a bird gets out of range. Remember, however, that repeating shotguns must be limited to holding only three shells (“plugged”) while dove hunting. Federal regulations require it.
Stick to smaller shot sizes — 7-1/2, or 8 . It takes only a few small pellets to down a dove, and smaller shot sizes offer more pellets per charge. For instance, an ounce of No. 8 shot has 186 more pellets than an ounce of No. 6. More bang for the buck, so to speak.
Perhaps the best all-round shotshell is a 1- or 1-1/8-ounce load of 7-1/2s, 8s or 9s. Heavier loads allow somewhat longer shots, but you may go through several boxes of shotshells during a single hunt. Your accuracy could suffer if you start flinching due to a sore shoulder.
Consider spending a little extra for target loads such as those used by skeet and trap shooters. These tend to be manufactured to more stringent standards, and that edge may improve your shooting percentage.
Lighter loads, called “game loads” by some manufacturers might seem tempting to buy because of a reduced price (and with the price of all ammunition skyrocketing, shooter have to look for bargains), but I’ve always had better success with the “field loads” (more powder and increased speeds).
Decoys – It wasn’t until a few years ago that hunters discovered that dove could be decoyed in, much like waterfowl. Several dove decoys placed near your stand can entice birds to fly by at close range. You can purchase decoys — shell, full-body and even robo-dove decoys — from sporting-goods businesses, or create silhouettes from cardboard.
Place several decoys on open ground and several on nearby fences or dead trees. Fence decoys should be about a foot apart on the top strand of wire. Tree decoys should be placed as high as possible, back from the tips of limber branches. Face all decoys into the wind; doves take off and land into the wind.
A few decoys placed along the edge of a pond will give approaching dove the confidence to make a landing, and birds that are slowing down to land are much easier to hit than passing shots.
Dove biology- Understanding mourning dove habits will assist you in pinpointing game.
Know first that doves are seed-eaters. They feed on sunflowers, corn, wheat, oats, millet and other grain crops, plus many weed seeds, from ragweed to croton. They prefer eating on bare ground because their legs aren’t strong enough to scratch through litter or long enough to clear many hurdles.
Doves usually fly from their night roost to a watering hole shortly after dawn, then quickly move to feeding areas where they stay until midday. They loaf at perching, watering or graveling sites near the feeding area for an hour or two around noon, then return to the feeding area for the remainder of the afternoon. Before going to roost, they usually go to water again.
Scouting — Determining the exact time and locale of these dove activities allows you to ascertain the best time and place to hunt a particular site. Do this by scouting prior to each hunt.
Begin by scanning a likely site with binoculars. Scout before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m. when birds are more likely to be moving. When you see doves, watch for several minutes. If more doves follow, you’ve found a potential hunting site.
Most dove aficionados hunt fields of just-harvested or just planted grain crops. When scouting these, try to determine when doves are entering and exiting, and examine each locale for types of “structure” doves orient to when flying.
n A dip in perimeter timber may be a well-used travel lane. Field corners often funnel doves in and out.
n Open mid-field humps are preferred feeding sites because they provide a better view of approaching danger.
n Doves often light on snags or power lines before landing or while loafing.
n Points, ditches, borders between stubble and plowed ground, fence and tree lines, tall trees and other structure serve as reference points for flying doves, as well.
If scouting reveals numerous doves flying near such spots, you’ve found a place to make your stand.
Remember, too, that feeding field hunts usually are best when enough hunters are present to keep doves stirred up and flying. This makes public land, such as Hackberry Flat, Waurika Lake and Mountain Park WMAs great places to hunt dove, especially early in the season.
Birds may move to new locales, however, if hunting pressure is heavy for more than a day or so. Observing hunting activity may thus prove useful in your search for a good shooting area.
Watering sites are another key feature of dove hot spots. Doves generally drink at muddy ponds, seeps, mud holes and stream banks with edges free of tall vegetation. Water bodies with a wide swath of open mud along shore are ideal, especially when near roosts or feeding areas. Small farm ponds that the water has receded away from vegetation are great hunting spots in Southwest Oklahoma.
Don’t overlook graveling sites, either. One of the best dove hunting spots I frequent is an old exposed gravel bed with no vegetation around.
Doves consume grit to help the gizzard grind seeds they eat. Rural roads, sand bars, gravel quarries and other graveling spots close to feeding, watering and roosting sites make an area more attractive to doves, and if your scouting reveals activity patterns, these areas can provide alternative hunting sites during midday when doves aren’t feeding in fields.
Doves’ activity patterns may change due to adverse weather conditions, changes in feeding field conditions and other factors. To have the best hunt possible, identify several potential hunting sites. Visit them often. Watch doves throughout the day to determine when and where they’re flying.
Shooting – OK finding dove is one thing, successfully shooting them is another. Records kept by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (the agency responsible for all migratory birds) say that the national average for the harvest of one dove is almost seven shots. Trying to hit a ducking, diving gray missile traveling at what seems like the speed of sound can be a real challenge. But here are some tips to improve your shooting.
First, pick a good spot and allow doves to come within 25 to 35 yards before shooting. At this range, you’ll probably shoot more accurately, and use fewer shells. And you can use lighter loads with adequate killing power without bruising your shoulder and flinching.
Remain motionless until an incoming dove is within your practiced shooting range. Doves will spook as soon as they spot you, but if your timing is right, you’ll manage one or two shots before they zip out of range.
When shooting, shoulder your gun quickly, keep your head on the stock, swing through the dove, pull the trigger and follow through with the shotgun swing in one smooth, continuous movement. Most shots are missed behind the passing bird. Keep that in mind and tell yourself to shoot in front of the bird.
Practice makes perfect. Visit a shooting range as often as possible to hone your skills.
Finally, always take more shotshells than you think you’ll need. Even when you’re confidant of your shooting abilities, doves can prove you wrong. Studies indicate dove hunters average about three birds bagged per box of shotgun shells shot.
Go Get ‘Em! — Now that you’ve completed Dove Hunting 101, it’s time to get in the field and start scouting. Employ the tips and tactics you’ve learned here, and you’re sure to enjoy the exciting, fast-paced wingshooting provided by one of Oklahoma’s favorite game birds.
Need a spot – Try these public areas
Ft. Cobb WMA — covers 3,500 acres in Caddo County around the north end of Ft. Cobb lake. Located south of Hwy 152 and east of Hwy 146, the area is a mixture of post oak, blackjack, red cedars and native mixed grasses. The area has uplands, flood plain and creek bottoms.
Ft. Cobb has two areas ready for dove hunters, the SE Dove field and the James Gordon plot.
Hackberry Flat WMA — covers 7,120 acres of southwestern Tillman County in Western Oklahoma. Located southeast of the town of Frederick, Hackberry Flat WMA is a combination of upland and wetland habitats.
The 3,700 acre wetland development unit consists of a variety of plants such as millet, sedges, and smartweed, and some agriculture fields. Uplands consist of agriculture fields, native grasses, improved grasses, and forbs, interspersed with mesquite, hackberry, Osage orange, black locust, and sand plum.
Managers at Hackberry suggest these three plots for hunters – Triangle, Brahnam East and Branhnam West.
There may be lots of hunters at Hackberry, but there are usually plenty of birds to go around.
Mountain Park WMA — covers 5,400 acres in Kiowa County in southwest Oklahoma. The area is on the north and west sides of Tom Steed Reservoir which is north of Snyder on Hwy 183. Mountain Park WMA is a mixture of grassland, agriculture fields and areas of scrub mesquite. The agriculture fields consist of winter wheat and milo. Wetland units are located on the northwest side of the area.
Managers suggest these areas: Smith Unit, North Side Field, and NE Dove Field.
Sandy Sanders WMA — covers 29,766 acres of Greer and Beckham counties in southwest Oklahoma. The area is located 26 miles northwest of Mangum and 26 miles southwest of Sayre. Sandy Sanders WMA is a unique area consisting of rolling to rugged terrain extending north from the Elm Fork of the Red River.
Managers suggest these areas: South Dove Field, Pick Dove Field, North Ag Field, HQ West, HQ East and HQ Terrace fields.
Washita County WMA — covers 240 acres in Washita Co. It is located approximately 3 miles northwest of Cordell, Oklahoma (From Jct. of HWY 152 and Hwy 183 in Cordell go one mile north and then go 2.5 miles west). It is a small area with a mixture of typical tall grass species and sand plum in upland areas, with cottonwood and elm in the bottomland.
Managers suggest these areas: South Dove Fields, North Dove Field.
Waurika WMA — covers 10,580 acres in Cotton and Stephens counties in southern Oklahoma and is located west of Comanche on Hwy. 53. The area mostly encompasses the floodplains of primary creeks feeding Waurika Lake and the adjacent uplands. The bottomlands are primarily American elm, hackberry, burr oak, cottonwood and willow. Uplands are vegetated by typical tall and mid grass species, with sandplum and other shrubs present. Some portions of the area are rather narrow strips of land between the lake and private land. 440 acres of wetland units are located south of Hwy 53, adjacent to Big and Little Beaver creeks, and on Walker Creek.
Managers suggest these areas: Ft. Sill Cove Dove Field, Collins Place Dove Field, and Big 4 South Dove Fields.
For maps of these area go to www.wildlifedepartment.com