Give the Big 12 Conference kudos for making its bowl games exciting, however, that 1-4 record sure isn’t going to make the fans paying for those donor tickets happy when renewal time rolls around in the spring.
Count Oklahoma as the latest Big 12 team to see a wild see-saw game go awry in the final minutes as both defenses ran out of gas and allowed the respective offenses to move up and down the field in the final quarter to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Fans love games such as Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando with more than 1,000 yards total offense between the Sooners and Florida State, but these games are what can bring defensive coordinators to the end of their contract in a hurry.
As the defenses tired, the offenses were unstoppable in the fourth quarter where 32 of the 67 total points were put on the scoreboard. While the Sooners did keep the Seminoles from covering the point spread which reached minus-10 a couple of days ago and the two did beat the over/under of 65.5 with the 67 total points.
However, when the game was on the line it was a huge play from 6-6 wide receiver Johnny Wilson who hauled in a 58-yard pass from FSU quarterback Jordan Travis that gave the Seminoles a first down at the OU 15-yard-line.
The Sooners only had one timeout left and that left the Seminoles to just milk some clock and set up a field goal attempt for the win. Ryan Fitzgerald handled the 32-yarder with perfect accuracy and this one was all but over as the Sooners didn’t have the time to come up with a miracle in the final few seconds.
OU’s offense wound up with 496 total yards; 243 in the air 253 on the ground. That is why the Sooners were able to stay in the game throughout. Running the football is what makes good teams and it takes a good offensive line to make that happen.
Play-action fakes aren’t going to be effective if you can’t run the football and that is something the Sooners did well most of the season. OU wound up leading the Big 12 Conference in rushing with 217 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry. Kansas State, TCU and Texas were right behind the Sooners.
At the other end of the spectrum were Iowa State at No. 10 and Oklahoma State at No. 9. ISU rushed for 108 yards per game and OSU just 125.
OU’s defense was gashed for 587 yards in total offense Thursday; 418 in the air and 169 on the ground. The Seminoles were able to produce 8.2 yards per offensive snap and that’s a number that any offensive coordinator would love to post after any game.
The Sooners went into the game intent on establishing the run and as they built a 14-3 lead at one point, the strategy was working like the coaches had hoped.
But later in the game an old problem cropped up; poor tackling. The Seminoles were able to pick up big chunks of yardage and often bad tackling was what allowed those runs to get big chunks of yardage after first contact.
Like Head Coach Brent Venables had mentioned earlier in bowl preparations, the younger players who were thrown into critical roles for the bowl game are only going to benefit from the extra practices and the reps in the game.
Another benefit for the Sooners is the fact a large group of players who recently signed NCAA letters of intent are already enrolled and will be on campus for classes this semester and that will benefit them in the weight room and with practices.
It will be interesting to see how Venables, his staff and the players evaluate Thursday’s tough loss because this was a game the Sooners could have easily won with better tackling and better play from the secondary.
But the trend is getting more and more prominent in college football and that’s to save those 6-4 and 6-5 speedsters for cornerback because as we saw Thursday, that one-handed catch by Wilson was clearly the defining moment and few defenders are going to stand up to that type of offensive weapon.
The problem all college football teams face; there aren’t that many 6-5 or 6-6 speedsters to go around.