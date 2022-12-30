Cheez It Bowl Football

Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

 AP

Give the Big 12 Conference kudos for making its bowl games exciting, however, that 1-4 record sure isn’t going to make the fans paying for those donor tickets happy when renewal time rolls around in the spring.

Count Oklahoma as the latest Big 12 team to see a wild see-saw game go awry in the final minutes as both defenses ran out of gas and allowed the respective offenses to move up and down the field in the final quarter to keep fans on the edge of their seats.