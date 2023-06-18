NORMAN — The Southeastern Conference announced 2024 football opponents for all member schools on Wednesday, including Oklahoma and Texas, which are set to join the league July 1, 2024. Home and away designations were also revealed.

As previously announced, SEC teams in 2024 will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference. Each of the 14 current SEC members will play either Oklahoma or Texas — home or away — during the 2024 season.