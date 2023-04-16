NCAA Womens Gymnastics

Oklahoma's Audrey Davis competes on the balance beam during the final of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Tony Gutierrez/AP

FORT WORTH, Texas — Make it two in a row, three of the last four and six of the last nine.

The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team continued its dominance on Saturday by posting a 198.3875 — tied for its highest ever at the NCAA Championships — to win the 2023 national title inside Dickies Arena on Saturday afternoon. The top-seeded Sooners led from start to finish, defeating No. 2 seed Florida (198.2375), No. 5 seed Utah (197.9375) and No. 6 seed LSU (197.525) to earn their sixth overall national championship.

