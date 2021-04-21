ATHENS, Ga. — Defending national champion and top-ranked Oklahoma saw its 40-game softball winning streak end Tuesday, falling 7-6 to Georgia in nine innings.
The Sooners' win streak is the third-longest in NCAA history and comes up one shy of the school record they set in 2019. Arizona set the all-time mark (47) in 1997.
No. 21 Georgia (28-11) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings and walked off in the ninth when a single from Jaiden Fields, the younger sister of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, scored Jacqui Switzer from second base.