Oklahoma LSU Softball

Oklahoma starting pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) throws to a batter during a recent NCAA college softball game. Saturday she pitched in relief as the Sooners continued their winning ways with a two-game sweep in a festival at Miami of Ohio.

 AP

OXFORD, Ohio — No. 1 Oklahoma picked up two non-conference softball wins Saturday at the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio, beating Louisville 10-1 in five innings before a 13-1 six-inning victory over host Miami of Ohio. The wins moved OU’s nation-best win streak to 31 games.

The Sooners (39-1, 9-0 Big 12) outscored their two opponents by a combined score of 23-2 and outhit them 27-9 with six home runs on the day.

