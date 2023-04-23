WACO, Texas — No. 1 Oklahoma completed the conference sweep of No. 16/19 Baylor with a pair of shutout wins in Saturday’s doubleheader, 4-0 and 2-0.

Starting pitcher Alex Storako dominated in the first contest of the doubleheader, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings. She improved to 14-0 while Baylor’s Kaci West received the loss (6-2).

