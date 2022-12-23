There was a time when signing day was huge, there were media members at many of the signings and coverage was massive by many papers and TV outlets.
That was before the NCAA added the early signing period that opened Wednesday for 72 hours and before the transfer portal, NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) and opt-out world we live in these days.
It’s hard to keep track of the comings and goings and anyone who dares jump on social media can see that college football fans are upset with much of what they are seeing with their favorite teams.
While many fans put a great deal of stock in the star ranking system, this writer has seen plenty of 5-star and 4-star flops during my 51 years of covering college football so they don’t mean that much in my opinion. I think the one player who taught me that lesson was Barry Sanders who came out of Wichita, Kan., with little hype but made a huge impact in the college game and then the NFL.
Along those same lines, the ranking of the signing classes is also subjective and that doesn’t always mean a great deal. I think what many schools have done is go out and find good 2-star and 3-star athletes and then work hard to help them develop. Yours truly has seen many of players in that group come on and be standouts. Then there are walk-ons who have come on and made it to the NFL. You just never know which recruits are going to be stars or busts.
However, for those who want to know such facts, OU Head Coach Brent Venables and his staff signed 24 players Wednesday including 18 or 19 who are listed a 4-star or 5-star players by the various outlets that do those rankings. And the OU class is ranked No. 4 by ESPN.
As he should be, Venables was happy with his signings.
“I’m incredibly proud of our staff for putting together an amazing class to this point in time,” said Venables. “I love the 24 guys we have signed right now. Fourteen different states are represented. I love the belief of all of these recruits and their families, the stick-to-itiveness that we ask our players to have all the time. They certainly have represented that. Obviously, you have to be talented and good enough athletically, but I think that’s just the bare minimum. We’re really looking for the right people. Eighteen of the 24 guys we’re talking about are former captains where they come from. Great leaders where they are, excellent students, but just people that have been about commitment and they understand the heart and the work ethic that it takes.”
All but one of Wednesday’s 24 signees are high school seniors, with the other — defensive back Kendel Dolby — coming from the junior college ranks. Ten of the signees are offensive players (one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and four offensive linemen) and 14 are defensive players (five defensive linemen, three linebackers and six defensive backs).
The Sooners signed five players who are rated as the top recruit in their state in Missouri five-star defensive end Adepoju Adebawore (247Sports, On3, Rivals) and offensive tackle Cayden Green (ESPN), consensus five-star Texas quarterback Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma athlete Jacobe Johnson and Washington cornerback Jasiah Wagoner. Twelve prospects are rated among the top 10 nationally at their respective positions.
The state of Florida (five) produced the most OU signees on Wednesday and was followed by Texas (four) and Oklahoma, Missouri and Washington (two each). The Sooners also signed one player each from California, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, for a total of 14 states.
One important factor is the earlier these players get on campus the better to start improving their skills, strength and quickness. OU announced that 13 of its signings will be on campus for the spring semester and spring practice, which is great.
That list includes Adebawore, Arnold, Dolby, Green, Wagoner and running backs Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, defensive linemen Derrick LeBlanc and Ashton Sanders, linebacker Phil Picciotti and defensive backs Erik McCarty and Makari Vickers.
OSU signs 17
For OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy there were many holes to fill and it seems he’s happy with the group he signed and those he’s been grabbing up from the transfer portal.
To this writer the most important areas that OSU needed to focus on was the offensive line, quarterback and secondary.
Out of that group of 17 were six offensive players, 10 defensive players and a punter. The two most well-represented states are Texas with seven and Oklahoma with three, but eight states and Australia are included in the class. There are 15 high school players and two from the junior college ranks.
Four offensive linemen, a quarterback and a receiver comprise the offensive side of the ball, while five defensive backs, three defensive linemen and two linebackers comprise the defensive group. The class’s lone specialist is a punter.
It doesn’t take a well-schooled sixth-grader to realize that the OSU offensive line was the major issue with the offense this season. When you can’t run the football teams most offenses are going to bog down.
But thanks to the portal and the signing class those OL issues should improve.
Jack Endean is 6-6, 285 from Tucson, Ariz., Tanque Verde High and we expect to see him on the sideline for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday. Isaiah Kema, 6-4, 298, from Lubbock Frenship High has drawn plenty of praise and getting him away from Texas Tech seems a good get for the Cowboys. Another lineman is Gage Stanaland, 6-5, 285, from Tuscola, Texas.
From my viewpoint, though, the OL sleeper in the group may well be Jakobe Sanders from Stillwater High. Often it’s tough to get those hometown kids but Sanders has been eager to join the program and seems to be a great fit. He is one of the recruits this writer has watched and his ability to play center or either guard position is a good thing when you can pretty well be sure that offensive linemen are prone to leg injuries in those scrums. His size is great, 6-3, 310, and he’s going to be one of the strongest players on the team from the outset.
Gundt likes the OL additions.
“Really good. We try to bring in young offensive linemen in every class to develop,” Gundy said. “One of them is right here close to home in Jakobe Sanders, who has essentially grown up in our house. I think he’s special. His ability to play center, his football IQ, he can snap, is a 400-pound bencher already and I think he’s a 550-pound squatter already. At some point in the next year, he could be the strongest guy on our team. Gage (Stanaland) is a tough guy from out in West Texas. Jack (Endean) is a big, long guy who could develop into being a good tackle. Isaiah Kema is going on a mission, but once he takes care of his business, he ended up being a really good addition for us late. He was a little bit of a surprise, but he jumped on board, and we’re excited about him when he comes back in a couple of years.”
OK, the other major need is a quality quarterback and the Cowboys signed one in 6-3, 200-pounder Zane Flores from Gretna, Neb., plus the Cowboys are still in the race for a quality QB who is in the transfer portal.
Flores was ranked as the second-best player in Nebraska by one service and the No. 18 QB in the nation. Flores is the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year and comes with a state title on his resume. He led Class A Gretna to the title by passing for 414 yards and three TDs in the title game. He threw for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air with 274 yards and ran for 10 more scores on the ground. During his three-year prep career his Gretna team went 30-4 with more than 9,000 passing yards, 82 passing touchdowns and 29 rushing touchdowns.
“He’s had tremendous success and has really developed over the last six to eight months with his ability to move around and run,” Gundy said of Flores. “We’re thrilled with what he brings to the table. Tremendous success in high school, winning a lot of games and carrying his team. I think where he’s really improved over the summer is his ability to run and that’s a big part of college football now, so we’re really excited about his future.”
Flores arm strength really impressed the OSU coaches.
“No question. To make it as far as he went in that Elite 11 contest, which a lot of that is arm accuracy and arm strength, we knew that,” Gundy said. “It was kind of a no-brainer. But, his mental capacity, his football IQ and his ability to move has upped his game in my opinion.”
The Cowboys beat out schools like Nebraska, Oregon State, Kansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Washington and others to land Flores.
Two other additions to the OSU roster come with good credentials. Jaedon Foreman is a beast at 6-5, 250 out of Del City High School. This is another player we’ve seen in action and he can be a dominating force at defensive end.
Lardarius Webb Jr. comes from Opelika, Ala., via Jones College where he drew high praise after earning NJCAA All-America honors as a sophomore and was a two-time all-MACCC selection. He’s listed as a hybrid who is a proven defensive back and also a great threat as a punt returner. His dad is Lardarius Sr. who played nine years with the Baltimore Ravens, including a Super Bowl title in 2013.
With the early signing period pretty much completed for both OU and OSU, now they turn their attention toward their respective bowl games. The Cowboys battle Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix and the Badgers at currently 3.5 favorites.
The Sooners are heading to Orlando for the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State next Thursday. Currently the Seminoles are 9-point favorites.
While both state schools will have tough time winning those games, the most important factor will be seeing just how some of the younger players will perform now that they are being called on to step up and hit the field.