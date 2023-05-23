NCAA Tournament Draw Softball

In this file photo Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings (23) bats during an NCAA college softball game against Texas A&M on Friday, Feb. 24, in Cathedral City, Calif. Oklahoma advances to their 13th consecutive and 15th overall NCAA Super Regional.

 AP

Oklahoma had little trouble racing through the Norman Regional and into the Super Regional against Clemson and if there was any doubt that the Sooners were going to have any letdown like that of No. 2 seeded UCLA, it was clearly not visible during the three straight wins last weekend.

The Sooners advance to their 13th consecutive and 15th overall NCAA Super Regional and will host the No. 16-seed Clemson Tigers (49-10, 18-6 ACC) this weekend in Norman with dates and times to be announced. TV designation is also to be determined across ESPN’s family of networks.

