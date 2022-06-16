DALLAS — Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham and Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell were named first-team All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) this week.
Graham, who will try to lead the Sooners to a national championship as the Men’s College World Series gets started on Friday, led Oklahoma with 20 home runs, 32 stolen bases and a .660 slugging percentage, while hitting .336 thus far.
Campbell finished the season 9-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 141 strikeouts.
Each of the two public state school programs also had a third-team All-American. Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael heads to the College World Series with 10 saves and a 2.94 ERA. Cowboys outfielder Jake Thompson finished the season with a .350 batting average with 14 home runs and 67 RBIs.