Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s softball teams have each added a paid assistant coach recently. The move is due to the NCAA Division I council deciding earlier this year to increase the number of countable coaches in select sports starting in July.
The Sooners acted quickly, announcing their hire of Falepolima Aviu on July 5.
Aviu spent the past season coaching at North Carolina but first built her career as a Sooner. She was a four-year starter at OU, and All-American and a two-time national champion.
“I’m very grateful we’re able to welcome back Falepolima to our staff,” OU coach Patty Gasso said in a press release. “She’s a Sooner through and through, and she made an incredibly positive impact on our program as a player and leader for four years and as a graduate assistant during the 2021-22 school year, helping us win three national championships.”
Aviu, an outfielder, ended her playing career with OU after the 2019 season.
“I’m honored and blessed to be back at the University of Oklahoma,” Aviu said in a press release. “I can’t wait to learn and grow from the same coaches who helped mold me as a player and a coach. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work. This program and these fans mean everything to me. Sooner Nation, it’s good to be home.”
OSU announced its hire on Thursday.
Vanessa Shippy-Fletcher was elevated from volunteer assistant coach to full-time assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She was a volunteer assistant with OSU from 2021-23.
“Vanessa is one of the greatest Cowgirls of all time and an easy choice to join our staff,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said in a press release. “She has been relentless in establishing our program in the national spotlight. Nobody is better-suited for this role.”
Shippy-Fletcher was a three-time All-American in her playing days as a Cowgirl where she finished with a .404 batting average. She played multiple positions and was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018.
“Stillwater and OSU Softball are home to us,” Shippy-Fletcher said in a press release. “My family and I are thankful for the opportunity to continue the work we’re doing here with the team we love.”