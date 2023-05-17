NORMAN – On moving day at the NCAA Norman Regional, No. 9 Oklahoma held its spot on the leaderboard and remains in second place with one round to go at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The Sooners (2, -13) trail leader Alabama (-15) by a pair of strokes and are five shots clear of the championship cut after Tuesday. The regional serves as the preliminary event for the NCAA Championships, which Oklahoma has advanced to 11 years in a row.

Tags

Recommended for you