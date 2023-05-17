NORMAN – On moving day at the NCAA Norman Regional, No. 9 Oklahoma held its spot on the leaderboard and remains in second place with one round to go at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.
The Sooners (2, -13) trail leader Alabama (-15) by a pair of strokes and are five shots clear of the championship cut after Tuesday. The regional serves as the preliminary event for the NCAA Championships, which Oklahoma has advanced to 11 years in a row.
The top five teams on the leaderboard will qualify for the championship after Wednesday’s final round.
“I don’t think we took advantage of the holes that we needed to today,” head coach Ryan Hybl said. “We have to be better on the par-5s and we’ll need to attack those tomorrow. The chips are going to fall where they may and my mindset is I want our guys to play elite golf, and we didn’t do that today.”
The morning started strong for the Sooners, as they erased Texas Tech’s one-shot lead early on and built a six-shot lead on the front nine. But as teams made the turn to the tougher back nine in Norman, No. 17 Alabama caught fire, and the Crimson Tide closed the day with an 8-under-par round, four strokes better than the Sooners to take a two-shot lead into the clubhouse.
Midway through the second round, Oklahoma saw itself 13 shots clear of the cut, but that gap shrunk as the round continued as Duke posted a 5-under mark over its last nine holes to move into sixth place at 8-under, two back of the cut and just five back of second-place OU.
Drew Goodman (2, -8) paces the Crimson and Cream after 36 holes in the individual race.