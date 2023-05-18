NORMAN – For the 12th consecutive season, the Oklahoma men’s golf team will play for a national championship. The streak is the nation’s second longest as the Sooners have punched their ticket out of every regional under head coach Ryan Hybl.

Oklahoma (2, -25) rattled off four birdies on the final hole at the NCAA Norman Regional to secure a runner-up finish and earn their spot at nationals. Sophomore Drew Goodman finished as the runner-up to Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, the world’s No. 1 amateur, by a stroke.

