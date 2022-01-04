Not to play a game of “one-uppers” or “I can top your sad story with a sadder story”, but allow me to get on my soapbox very briefly, if I may.
Sooner fans, I know this must be a lot for you. The final 36-48 hours of Thanksgiving weekend were filled with enough anger, confusion, betrayal and hatred for last most fan bases an entire off-season. But the drama didn’t end there. The expected exodus of recruits and players began. After rumors swirled that a new coach would be revealed at a basketball game, fans were instead left with, well, a basketball game.
And then came the grand homecoming. BV, the intense defensive mastermind who fans almost unanimously wanted to come back (even though he wasn’t good enough for you a decade ago...) returned to Norman and hit the ground running to rescue the recruiting class.
Then Monday happened. In the afternoon, it was announced that Caleb Williams, starting quarterback for the Sooners’ final 7 games of 2021, would enter the transfer portal. While Williams said in his social media post that he hasn’t ruled out a return to Oklahoma, the fact that he’s even window shopping startled Sooner fans.
But if the quarterback position appeared to be a problem, a possible solution emerged just hours later, as former Central Florida QB Dillon Gabriel, who had previously announced his intention to transfer to UCLA, flipped to the Sooners, where he will reunited with former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, hired by Brent Venables as the Sooners’ new OC.
For Sooner fans, that’s a lot to digest emotionally. But trust me when I say it’s just as much of a roller-coaster ride when you’re paid to provide opinions and commentary on sports news that affects local readers, and do so on a deadline. I came to work Monday planning on writing a column on Josh Giddey’s historic triple-double and how he’s slowly emerging as a potential “face of the franchise” type player at such a young age.
But after the Caleb Williams news, I soon realized there were other matters at hand. And on my dinner break, I pondered how I would address this. Then it hit me that if Williams were to leave, and with the departures of Spencer Rattler and Tanner Schafer, it would likely be in Oklahoma’s best interest to go back to the transfer portal for some quarterback insurance in 2022, so as to not heap the hopes of an entire fan base on freshman Nick Evers.
At that exact moment, I looked at my phone and saw a new notification.
QB DILLON GABRIEL FLIPS TO OU
Well, that settled that.
I’m not looking for sympathy (OK, maybe that’s not entirely true). More so, I’m pointing out that this insane carousel that is called OU’s offseason is taking a toll on all of us. And I would expect the twists and turns aren’t done yet.