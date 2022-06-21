NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a total budget of $42 million for the OU softball facility improvements and expansion project – Love’s Field – during its Tuesday meeting at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
To date, $28 million of the $42 million has been raised for the project and has come from over 800 donors, including the $12 million lead gift from Love’s Travel Stops. Love’s Travel Stops’ original pledge was $9 million, and the company agreed to match every other donation dollar for dollar up to an additional $3 million. OU Athletics donors quickly unlocked the challenge match and have continued to support this project with over $5 million raised since the Love’s Field announcement in October.
Love’s Field will be constructed at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road, approximately one-half mile south of the current stadium location. It will accommodate seating for 3,000 and is being designed to allow for expansion. Including temporary seating that is added each season, OU’s current softball stadium has a seating capacity of just over 1,600.
The new facility will feature a 10,500-square-foot indoor training center and several team spaces, including a training room, locker room and classroom. It will also have space for a recognition area to showcase national championships, All-Americans and other outstanding accomplishments.
Love’s Field groundbreaking is expected to occur in the coming months.