AUSTIN, Texas — The Oklahoma baseball team won both games of its Saturday doubleheader at No. 14 Texas, 9-6 and 6-4, to complete the weekend series sweep at Disch-Falk Field.

The Sooners (22-19, 7-8 Big 12) swept the Longhorns (27-15, 8-7 Big 12) for the first time since 1998 and swept a three-game series in Austin for the first time ever.

