Celebrate

Oklahoma State’s Micaela Wark celebrates after driving home a run during the Cowgirls’ 6-0 victory over Wichita State in the NCAA Regional in Stillwater. The victory puts OSU one victory away from advancing to the Super Regional.

 Courtesy

STILLWATER – Stellar pitching and elite-level defense led the way as the No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State Softball team held Wichita State scoreless, 6-0, Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, OSU improved to 43-14, while WSU fell to 44-11. The Cowgirls find out their next opponent at the conclusion of today’s games; game six of the 2023 NCAA Stillwater Regional is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Recommended for you