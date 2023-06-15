STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s latest College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Terry Miller, will be added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium on October 14 when OSU hosts Kansas.

A two-time All-American who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, Miller finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy and was fourth in 1976. He is one of only 23 running backs in college football history to have logged two top-four Heisman finishes.

