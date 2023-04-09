LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 2 Oklahoma State softball team scored early and often in its series sweep of Kansas Saturday as the Cowgirls posted a 7-0 shutout at Arrocha Ballpark.

Win the win, OSU improved to 35-3 and 6-0 in Big 12 play, while Kansas fell to 19-17 and 1-5 against conference opposition.

