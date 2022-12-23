Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. Hometown/Previous School
Jack Endean, OL, 6-6, 285, Fr.-HS, Tucson, AZ/Tanque Verde
Ike Esonwune, LB, 6-2, 215, Fr.-HS, Austin, TX / Manor
Zane Flores, QB, 6-3, 200, Fr.-HS, Gretna, NE / Gretna
Jaedon Foreman, DE, 6-5, 250, Fr.-HS, Del City, OK / Del City
Kam Franklin, S. 6-2, 190, Fr.-HS, Oak Grove, LA / Oak Grove
Camron Heard, WR, 6-0, 160, Fr.-HS, Houston, TX / Furr
Hudson Kaak, P, 6-1, 210, Fr.-HS, Seymour, VIC, Australia / ProKick Australia
Isaiah Kema, OL, 6-4, 298, Fr.-HS, Lubbock, TX / Frenship
RJ Lester, CB, 6-1, 175, Fr.-HS, Fort Smith, AR / Northside
Ricky Lolohea, DL, 6-4, 307, Fr.-HS, Euless, TX / Trinity
Iman Oates, DT, 6-3, 300, Jr.-TR, Tulsa, OK / Edison / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Jakobe Sanders, OL, 6-3, 310, Fr.-HS, Stillwater, OK / Stillwater
Dylan Smith, CB, 5-11, 170, Fr.-HS, Little Elm, TX / Braswell
Gage Stanaland, OL, 6-5, 285, Fr.-HS, Tuscola, TX / Jim Ned
Poasa Utu, LB, 6-1, 205, Fr.-HS, Arlington, TX / Kennedale
Lardarius Webb Jr., Hybrid, 5-10, 175, Jr.-TR, Opelika, AL / Jackson Academy / Jones College
Tywon Wray Jr., S, 6-2, 185, Fr.-HS, Smyrna, GA / Campbell
