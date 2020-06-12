Three players from Oklahoma schools were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America team, which was released on Thursday.
Leading the first-team offensive unit is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard who was a 2019 Walter Camp First Team All-American, and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey, a Walter Camp Second Team All-American honoree a season ago.
Hubbard’s 2019 season total of 2,094 rushing yards ranks 16th in FBS history and third in Big 12 Conference history. Humphrey was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.
Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace was named to the second-team offense at wide receiver.
Wallace, who missed OSU’s final five games due to injury in 2019, ranks third among active FBS players with 2,512 career receiving yards and is second with 20 career receiving touchdowns. He has totaled 11 games with 100 or more receiving yards in the past two seasons and finished 2018 as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s best pass catcher.