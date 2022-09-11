STILLWATER—College football coordinators seldom get much credit when their units perform well, however, when those units perform below par fans can turn against them faster than the weather can change in Oklahoma.
Last season Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles could have gotten just about anything he asked for as the Cowboys enjoyed a banner season capped by a wild victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
We heard Knowles talk about his love for the OSU defensive players and the town of Stillwater, but when the big bucks came in the form of a job offer from Ohio State, Knowles packed his office in the middle of the night and drove up I-35 fast as he could.
While the loss of Knowles was a tough blow for OSU’s defense to overcome, the host of talented players that graduated were just as important in the grand scheme of things and it made the job of new defensive coordinator Derrick Mason even tougher.
Regardless of what adjustments Mason and his defensive coaches have made over the first couple of games, it’s obvious that the secondary is just not getting the job done at times as Arizona State receivers were often seen running clear in the secondary as the OSU defenders got fooled on numerous occasions.
Last week it was really obvious as the Cowboys gave up touchdowns that turned a rout into a slugfest that made the game against Central Michigan much closer than it should have been.
Last night with OSU owning a 17-3 lead over the Sun Devils early in the third quarter, the Cowboys had a busted coverage that gave up a 73-yard play which allowed ASU to score and get within a touchdown at 17-10.
Not long after that the Cowboys did get a bit of insurance with a field goal but the Sun Devils were able to overcome a 3rd-and-18 when another receiver was running open in the secondary to get in striking range. Just two plays later a simple sweep turned into a 38-yard gain and then the Sun Devils put another touchdown on the board with another receiver getting open in the OSU secondary causing damage.
Thus far the OSU offense has been able to do what the Cowboys did a few years back when they just outscored teams.
Saturday night after the Sun Devils had cut the OSU lead to 20-17, the Cowboys went to the book of tricks with a flea-flicker where quarterback Spencer Sanders hit Bryson Green on a 31-yard touchdown pass that turned the momentum again.
At that point the rain started to fall and only the diehard fans were around to see just what happened during mop-up time.
While this system has worked for a 2-0 start, at some point Mason and his defenders are going to have to clean up some of those busted assignments because the schedule only gets tougher from this point forward.
Yes, the OSU offensive unit seems to be getting better and better and if that group can extend more drives that will give the defense some time to keep working on communication which Head Coach Mike Gundy said was how Central Michigan made that game closer than it should have been.
For those who still doubt the ability of the OSU defense, check out the replay and see just what Trace Ford did Saturday. If that talented defender can keep making plays like he did against ASU, Mason may soon be getting praise from those same fans who were so upset after the Central Michigan game.
Yes, several other defenders had some impressive plays but many eyes were focused on Ford after he missed last season with an injury and the book was still out on how effective he would be. If he can keep making those big plays and being one of the leaders that unit needs, then this defense might just become just as dependable of that group that proved such a big part of last season’s success story.