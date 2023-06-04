STILLWATER —Oklahoma State’s season came to an end Saturday at the NCAA Stillwater Regional with an 18-4 loss to second-seeded Dallas Baptist at O’Brate Stadium.

The top-seeded and 12th-ranked Cowboys close their season with a 41-20 record. It marks only the third time in program history OSU did not win a game in an NCAA Tournament in which it appeared (2011 and 1969).

