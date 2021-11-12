All non-championship rounds of the 2021 the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) Football Playoffs will utilize the GoFan Electronic Ticket process as the primary admissions option.
With the pandemic event causing concerns in the number of “hand-to-hand” contacts for ticket takers/sellers and the success of last year’s digital ticketing, the OSSAA has elected to use e-tickets primarily in all playoff rounds in football. There is a $1.35 service fee.
For those without smart phone capabilities, there is a cash admissions option. All cash sales on-site in non-championship rounds will be $10 per admission.
There is not an option to print tickets. The OSSAA playoff pass is accepted at all rounds of the football playoffs. Children under 5 get in for free.
Vets get into 1st-round games free
In observance of Veterans Day, the OSSAA is continuing its tradition of treating veterans to free playoff football.
All veterans and one guest will be admitted free of charge Friday to all first-round playoff games.
Guests who show military ID card or a driver’s license that shows one’s military status at the gate Friday will be admitted free of charge.