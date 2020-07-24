The games shall begin. That was the message most took from a series of meetings that Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Executive Director David Jackson had with coaches, administrators and media this week.
Jackson said the intention is for fall sports to start on time, but said he expects some interruptions throughout the year. He said he isn’t sure if/how seasons will finish, insisting on Monday that “the goal is participation, not championships”.
That seems to be telling.
While he said on Monday that he did not plan on switching seasons between fall and spring sports (New Mexico had recently said they would play football in the spring), he said on Thursday that it is an option being weighed.
“We have (considered moving some activities to the spring),” Jackson said. “We’ve considered a scenario where we move all our activities to the spring semester. We’re considering all scenarios that allow our students to be as safe as possible.”
Another option being discussed, specifically for football, is the potential of district-only schedules. That would have a severe impact on Lawton Public Schools, as all three city schools, who play one another round-robin in the season’s first three weeks, are in separate districts. Those games are annually the biggest draws of the year at Cameron Stadium.
However, it remained unclear whether fans would even be allowed. Because just as the OSSAA said back in late May, it will be up to “the school districts themselves are going to manage those scenarios”. Jackson reiterated that anything from what to do if a team had a positive test to how many media members would be allowed in would be up to the school districts, at least in the regular season.
“That’s local management, local control,” Jackson said. “As for postseason, under OSSAA jurisdiction...we want desperately to have fans, but want to do it safely.”
He also said that the OSSAA board of directors has discussed a policy that would not punish a team who cannot play a district game due to safety concerns.
“We had our board approve a policy to accommodate where the school that could not play who would ordinarily forfeit, they wouldn’t have to forfeit,” he said. “We would maybe try to find time to re-schedule so it doesn’t automatically eliminate a school from playoffs.”
The meetings did answer some questions, but many remain unanswered. And sadly, that’s just the nature of the beast right now.