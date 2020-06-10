OKLAHOMA CITY — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) Board of Directors unanimously approved the cancelation of the annual summer “dead period”, giving athletic teams the ability to continue practice and workouts throughout the summer without any required interruption.
The summer dead period refers to the period during the summer when all public school facilities are normally closed to athletes and was scheduled to be June 27-July 5. But because of the three-month hiatus from sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board ruled it would waive the period for this summer.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson said the OSSAA lost $175,000 in May because the cancellations of spring sports and state championships for winter and spring sports. In total, the OSSAA lost close to $620,000 in revenue.
Jackson said he is hopeful to have sports as scheduled this fall, though he said the board is drafting potential plans for various scenarios that might arise this fall.