OKLAHOMA CITY — At its Wednesday meeting, the board of directors for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) approved the enrollment figures used for determining classification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. This set shake-ups in motion for both districts and classifications for high school sports, namely for football.
Perhaps the most significant change involving a local school was the news that Elgin officially moved up into Class 5A. That puts the Owls football team in a district with Lawton MacArthur, Duncan and Altus.
Four other area schools changed classification. Marlow moves back up into Class 3A, while Tipton moves back down into Class C. Empire and Snyder not only changed classes, but will be leaving 8-man football altogether, moving up into Class A and joining Apache, Carnegie and Walters in District A-2.
One of the other local implications from the changes is the fact that arguably the three best teams in Lawton High’s district won’t be there next year. Stillwater flips districts with Choctaw, while both Midwest City and Del City move down to Class 5A, with the Bombers joining MacArthur’s district. Eisenhower welcomes in Shawnee and Southeast, while Woodward and Western Heights move down to Class 4A, joining Cache in District 1.
In Class 3A, Anadarko and Marlow, who play each other in a nondistrict game this season, are in separate districts. Frederick and Comanche remain district bunkmates, but move to District 3, where they face south-central Oklahoma schools like Purcell, Community Christian, Little Axe, Crooked Oak and 2020 state runner-up Washington.
Down in Class B, with Snyder, Empire and Tipton gone, Cyril and Central High now face Alex, Wilson and Velma-Alma. Meanwhile, District C-2 reunites Mountain View-Gotebo and Tipton, with Grandfield and Temple still the district.