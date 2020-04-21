The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) board of directors approved a motion to include a girls division in the state wrestling championships, effective next school year, as it was unanimously approved during Monday’s board meeting which was held via teleconference.
The board also approved a ticket price increase for playoff games. Tickets to preliminary rounds (excluding football and soccer) will now be $7 per ticket and championship rounds will be $10. Soccer and football will be at $10 for all round
The board discussed options for summer and fall activities, though Executive Director David Jackson said there is not much the board can do at this time because there simply is not enough information available. He said one of the options being discussed is waiving the summer “dead period”.
“We have discussed that, and regardless...if they let us back tomorrow, we’re going to waive the dead period for the summer,” Jackson said.