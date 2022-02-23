For the second consecutive week, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) postponed sporting events a day due to winter weather.
In anticipation of snow and ice in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, the OSSAA announced on Tuesday afternoon that high school basketball playoff games will be pushed back a day this week. Games scheduled for Thursday will be be played on Friday, Friday games are pushed to Saturday and Saturday games will be played on Monday.
At the state wrestling tournament, things remain the same. Friday weight-in will be at 3:30 p.m. for boys, 4 p.m. for girls. Wrestle-in matches will start at 5:30 p.m. First-round will begin at 7 p.m. for all classes. Saturday weight-in will be at 8:30 a.m. for both boys and girls. First-round consolation matches begin at 10:30 a.m., semifinals at 12:30 p.m., consolation semifinals at 2:45 p.m. and medal matches for all classes will begin at 7:30 p.m.