The first weekend of the 15th Annual Open City Championship Tournament is in the books, showing “Mzsfzts of Sozety” in first place in the team event with a 2864 handicap total.
The four-person team included Shannan Brown, Gary Tubbs Jr., David Yett and Chris Yett.
The father-son duo of Dave and Chris Yett are also leading in doubles with 1480 and Chris is holding down first place in handicap singles with a 793.
All events and scratch singles scores were not available at press time.
Taking this weekend off in observance of Independence Day, the tournament will resume next weekend at Thunderbird Lanes.
On the League Front
It’s a sad week on the lanes when only one 700 series is recorded but it is what it is and congrats to James Ray for posting a 736 in the TNT league to keep us above water.
Ray scored 223, 267 and 246 to make up the set.
Bob Carter held up the senior front with 695 from the Goodtimes where he had games of 259, 234 and 202 and Patrick Caton rounded out the week’s top three with a 692 rolled in the Guys and Dolls on games of 189, 246 and 257.
Ben Laird rolled the high game this week of 279, his first game of the night, while bowling in the Sum-mer Scratch Trio.
Po-Boy Results
Last Monday night’s Po-Boy was a nail-biter, coming down to the last shot to determine a winner.
Twenty-two bowlers shoed up for two games of qualifying, looking to make the top eight and advance to the single elimination bracket.
Tyler Price led the pack with games of 243 and 226 for a 469 top seed score.
Mark Hill was second with 466, thanks to a 267 post in game two and Tony Faustner, with 52 pins handicap, qualified third with 463.
Lori Situa made the cut for her first time with 460, followed by Shawn Thomas, 444, Matt Casey, 443, and Ray Johnson and Reed Fitzhugh tied with 433 for the final two places to advance.
As we see quite often, top seed is not a very lucky place to be as once again the tournament leader got knocked out the first game of the bracket.
The first round was recorded as Johnson defeating Price 216-190, Thomas beating Situa 248-228, and Faustner rolling over Casey 213-171 and Hill advancing over Fitzhugh 228-183.
Thomas made a move and took Johnson out 249-174 and Faustner won over Hill in semis, setting up for the final game.
It was reported that Thomas did all he could and struck out in the tenth to force Faustner to double to win.
Faustner doubled and then some, winning the match and this week’s title 255-253.
Po-Boy events are held every Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes at 7PM.
No-Tap News
The Tuesday No-Tappers league at Thunderbird Lanes saw a few games that were on the way to perfect last week, but alas, destiny prevailed and Brant Hill was as close at it got with a 297, 11 in a row.
Gene Augustine got the strings started with the front ten strikes in game one for a 287 opener, as did Paul Zerbe.
Ryan Thomas’ game two showed promise, but he also ended with a 287.
Brant Hill ended up with the day’s big set as he had games of 261 and 276 leading into the 297, that totaled him out at 834.
Paul Zerbe’s streak continued with games of 244 and 230 for a 761 for the No-Tap league highlights of the week.
Carter Croft rolled the Youth No-Tap high series of 635 and Xander Heimbrock put a few strikes together to come up with the high game of the day of 256.
Rick Olson was the Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama star player, scoring 245, 300 and 290 to walk away with first place for an 835 scratch series, 871 with handicap.
Sam Bowman took second in the handicap division with 816 and first in scratch with 768. And Randy Travis slid into third with 791.
Robert Copeland took second in the scratch pot with a 725.
Sue Avis defended her title with games of 268, 279 and 205 for a 752/854 first place score.
Diane Frame was a distant second with 773.
Mystery Doubles winners were Robert Copeland/Sue Avis, 571, and Damon Foster/Randy Travis, 542, for game one.
Game two went to James Williams/Rick Olson, 577 and the Copeland/Avis team took second with 550.
Williams and Olson also took game three shooting 590, followed by Charline Paslay and Justin Williams, 522.
Strike pot winners were Diane Frame, Don Ginter Jr. and Randy Travis.
Cleo Travis rolled three balls and totaled 23, busting out of the money for the ‘21’ Jackpot ticket. Elaine Henderson backed up a seven count with a nine count to end her bid at the Match Play ticket and Char-line Paslay needed four but knocked down eight to leave all of the Special Shot prizes for the next time.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Po-Boy Tournaments, Thunderbird Lanes, Monday’s 7pm sign up by 6:30pm.
Luck O’ the Irish tournament (Mixed Scotch Doubles) has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 25th. En-tries are available at Thunderbird Lanes.
Stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.