It can be easy to avoid what makes us uncomfortable.
But in this world where people are afraid of getting “triggered”, John Wheeler knew Saturday would trigger memories of one of the worst days of his life.
He also knew the only way to overcome that was face it head-on, and that he wouldn’t be doing it alone.
Just as he has numerous other times, Wheeler gathered at Cycle One Bikes on Cache Road for a Saturday bike ride with the other members of Southwest Oklahoma Bicyclists for a morning ride. But instead of the route he’d taken all year, John would be going out on Hwy. 62 toward Cache. He had done that route plenty of times. But not in a year.
On Aug. 16, 2019, Wheeler was on his bike, training for the annual Hotter ‘N Hell in Wichita Falls. He was on 62, about three-quarters of a mile from the Cache exit, in front of a semi-truck that was swerving.
The driver behind the semi was Brent Logan, who was actually John’s daughter’s choir teacher. Noticing the swerving, Logan began calling authorities.
“I thought it was going to flip the rig,” Logan said. “I was just praying it missed him.”
While on the phone, Logan watched as the semi hit Wheeler. And while the accident could have been fatal, Wheeler still shattered his humerus in seven places and broke his left shoulder in three places, and suffered some nerve damage in his ulna.
His family was worried sick, especially his daughters. His oldest, Meg, was living in Washington, D.C. at the time.
“It was hard not being there during that time,” Meg said. “I’m just so proud of him for coming back.”
Indeed, John did come back. However, due to legal proceedings regarding the accident, he didn’t begin riding as soon as he had hoped. But by the spring of 2020, he was biking again. Just around that time, Cycle One and the Southwest Oklahoma Bicyclists (or SOBs, as they playfully call themselves) began doing Saturday morning group rides, put on in part by store owners Heather and Warren Wagner.
“He’s come such a long way in such a short amount of time,” Heather said.
Wheeler still has nerve damage but still managed 45 other rides in 2020. But none had been on 62. Maybe it was mental. Maybe it was safety. He finally decided he wanted his 50th to be the milestone. And while it ended up being number 46 instead, Saturday was still a day he had set as a goal: nearly one year to the day, he’d replace the horrific memories of that highway with new ones.
“It’s one of those things I wanted to do from a mental aspect,” Wheeler said.
So with 40+ other riders, a sheriff’s deputy escort and his daughters cheering him on, John did a 33-mile ride on Saturday, up Hwy. 62 through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. While his daughters admitted to being anxious, John wasn’t sure how he’d feel. But as he approached the scene of the accident, it hit him.
“I gotta admit, I started to tear up,” John said.
While all the support mattered, that of his daughters meant most. And besides the injuries, John said the lasting effect might just be a renewed appreciation of family.
“I would say it’s given me a sense of how important life is,” Wheeler said. “If you asked my family before the accident, they’d had told you I was a workaholic. I was absolutely driven by my work, and that’s no longer the case. To me, right now, the most important thing is family.”