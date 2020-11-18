More than a year-and-a-half later, here we are again.
For the second consecutive year, I’m writing a draft-day column about how the Thunder might be parting ways with their popular center to clear some cap space and/or get younger.
And while recent moves appear to have cleared a good deal of salary cap space, there are still questions heading into tonight’s NBA Draft and into the upcoming season, slated to begin in about a month. And while trading Steven Adams would certainly free up some cap space, there is definitely some risk involved. Sure, getting more athletic down low would be nice, but there might be more pressing issues right now.
For one, who is your point guard of the future? With Chris Paul gone and Dennis Schroder apparently halfway to LA, your primary point guard becomes Ricky Rubio, who is a top-notch assist guy, and is a nice stop-gap but provides little offensive punch compared to the combined 36.5 points per game you lose from Paul and Schroder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s play-making ability really allows him to be somewhat positionless, but he can certainly play the point.
Meanwhile, the Thunder seemingly have 38 first-round draft picks over the next 5 years, including the 25th (and if the Schroder deal with the Lakers goes through, OKC gets whoever the champs pick at 28) and with SGA as your apparent star to build around, would it not be tempting to use some of those picks to trade up for some of the top-end talent of what is supposedly a pretty thin draft? Once rumors surfaced that the Thunder could potentially trade up into the top 3 and make a run at LaMelo Ball, the youngest (and possibly most talented) of the Ball clan. LaMelo is the textbook example of an anomaly, a 6-7 point guard who can also score with the best of them. But Ball might be the first pick in the whole draft. Could the Thunder really put together a package that would vault them 24 spots?
Maybe not, but I still think the Thunder are liable to trade up into the lottery, using either their 25th pick, future picks, a player like Adams or perhaps a combination of the three. If they are looking for a point guard who fits the aggressive defensive style we saw in the playoffs, a guy like Killian Hayes makes some sense. A French-American who recently played in Germany, he plays a lot like SGA in terms of his quickness and ability to drive the lane and then suddenly dish to a teammate in the corner. Hayes is also a great on-the-ball defender and at just 19, is someone who maybe doesn’t need to be “the guy” right away, but also could be a player who, five years from now, is looked at as one of the top picks in this draft. He’s also someone who has visited with the Thunder, but to pick him, Oklahoma City would likely need to jump into the top 10, probably trading with someone like a Washington.
Let’s say the Thunder trade up but not into the top 15. If they do part ways with Adams, it would likely make sense to go after a potential replacement, unless you view Nerlens Noel as the solution. But this draft doesn’t have a ton of long, athletic bigs in it, at least not any that don’t come with huge risk. One player who the Thunder have met with is a guy who wasn’t even the most celebrated member of his own college front court, despite his teammate barely playing. Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa is more of a power forward, but could play some small-ball center.
Whatever they do, it will be scrutinized and people will question if Presti knows what he’s doing. But if history is any indicator...yes. Yes, he does.