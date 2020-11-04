Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt wishes senior nose guard Danny Olvera would have played all four years, but Olvera was one of many Owls that left the team three seasons ago after coaching changes were made.
“Not having all four years of football can hurt you,” Wyatt said. “Danny came back to us this year and comes to work every day with a great attitude, and ready to play, but that’s the message I want to relate especially to younger kids —taking years off can hurt.”
For Danny, football is fun, and he said he enjoys being on the team, but baseball is what he says he lives for.
“With baseball, practice never feels like practice,” the third baseman said. “baseball is just something that I want to go out there and play 24-7. With baseball, I never feel like I’m working, I feel like I’m playing.”
Olvera is from a military family and both parents served in the U.S. Army. He said he will keep the tradition going and join the military when graduates.
Olvera said he is joining the U.S. Army reserves and will attend basic training during the summer. After basic training he will enroll in the University of Texas San Antonio where he will benefit from Texas’ Hazelwood Act — making college essentially free for him. Olvera said he hopes to play baseball for the school and will major in Criminal Science with the goal of becoming a Crime Scene Investigator.