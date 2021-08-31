Josh Santos, senior right guard for the MacArthur Highlanders, found his own path by the inspiration of his brother, Alec Santos.
“He is someone I look up to a lot because he can bounce off anything, roll with anything and take life into his own hands,” said Santos. “He has always been there for me. How he faces adversity and who he is as a person has taught me a lot as a person.”
Alec, a 2020 graduate from MacArthur and a sophomore Journalism and Media Production major at Cameron University, is and was always close with his brother. Even though the two have completely different interest, they find their middle ground with Legos as their bonding activity.
“Me and my brother have had Lego sets since we were little and we just recently got back into them,” said Santos. “He is always at college so when he comes home for the weekends, we will just build, eat dinner and just have a good time
Since learning about Legos, Josh Santos developed a love for building with his hands. Even though he is taking History and Composition 1 for college credit, he wants to keep his options open for when he graduates.
“I might go to trade school or do something like that. Just as a plan B for after graduating,” said Santos. “I would like to get into welding, something I can do with my hands.”
An avid car fan, Santos wants to use these skills and work on body frames of cars. While still deciding whether to continue going to school or learning to weld, Santos has a pretty good idea of what area he would like to specialize him.
“My buddies and I love cars. Welding is one of the main points and aspects of building cars, like building frames and all sorts of different exhaust,” he said. “It does not matter if it’s fast or slow because each car has its own purpose, so I just want to get my head in the door and see where I can go from there.”
Santos comes into the year as the starting right guard, though it hasn’t been an easy ride. Over the last two years, Santos has been dealing with a broken foot injury that kept him out of parts of both his sophomore and junior seasons.
“It’s been a lot of mental, like taking care of my mentality, staying strong and continuously learning even though I wasn’t on the field,” he said.
After being thrusted into the starting lineup last year, Santos joins a big group of returning starters for the Highlanders. After a very strong ending to the season last year, Santos is excited to continue moving forward and see what the season offers.
“No matter what the game is or the situation, I want to give all I have. I have been cut out two years, so I might as well put those two years into one big year,” he said.
MacArthur found a lot of success despite the restrictions COVID-19 brought to the football season. After clinching one of the first-round byes, MacArthur suffered a second-round exit in the hands of Guthrie. It is a game Santos has not forgotten.
“Last year was the furthest we have gotten in playoffs in a little while. We got to the second round of the playoffs, and we gassed out. I don’t want to feel that feeling of giving up and gassing out again,” Santos said.
Santos said this is all about the MacArthur football program; learn, adapt and overcome all challenges presented.
“We always want to be our best in the best way we can. If it goes south, we will learn from it and adapt. That’s our program, we take adversity head on, stuff happens and we make ourselves better,” he said.
After two years, Santos could not contain his excitement for the first game. Three words was all it took to understand the focus Santos has for the upcoming season.
“I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming, it’s been a little bit since I have been able to fully play so right now, I just can’t wait,” Santos said. “Friday can’t come soon enough.”