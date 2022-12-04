Oklahoma West Virginia football

In this file photo Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands the ball off to running back Eric Gray (0) during the second half of the game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Nov. 12.

 AP

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray – coming off a special 2022 football season that included an All-Big 12 second-team performance – is headed to the NFL Draft.

Gray made his intention known via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. His tweet was titled “Sooner and Vol for life!!”

